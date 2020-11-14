You Can Take A Submarine To See The Titanic Wreckage

If you had the opportunity to see the world's most famous shipwreck, would you?

Apparently, now you have the chance to do just that. OceanGate Expeditions is offering you the chance to take a submarine to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic wreckage. Personally, I think this sounds awesome, but I have mixed feelings about seeing the infamous ship that sank in 1912. On one hand, it would be facinating to see this piece of history that I have learned about for years. On the other hand, I get an uneasy, eerie feeling just thinking about seeing the wreckage in person knowing that more than 1,500 lost their lives when the Titanic sank.

However, I don't know if that would stop me from wanting to be a part of this expedition. Beginning in 2021, you can embark on an eight-day sail from St. John’s, Newfoundland to the site of the wreckage. Then, they will make the 90 minute dive to the wreckage of the ship. Their single dive will take six to eight hours to reach the Titanic site, explore, and return to the surface ship.

According to Bloomberg, paying passengers will be regarded as citizen scientists expected to assist in a technical survey of the wreck, which stretches 25 square nautical miles. The three paying “mission specialists” on each expedition will be accompanied by a scientist-researcher and a pilot. They fully expect the "mission specialists" to have their faces glued to the window in awe of the wreckage of the Titanic. However, on the mission itself, the guests will film and photograph the wreckage to help document the scientific research. Plus they will also have the opportunity to drive the sub.

This is really an experience that even though I have reservations about, I would absolutely love to be a part of. You will be able to help survey the most famous shipwreck of all time that fewer than 200 people have ever seen. By now, you might be wondering what something like this will cost you. Only, $125,000...so I doubt that I will be able to make this trip, but it sure would be cool if I did.

You can find out more information about the expedition itself by clicking here.