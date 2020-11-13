What I Will Always Remember Most About Kruckemeyer & Cohn

After serving Evansville and the Tri-State for 125 years, Kruckemeyer & Cohn will soon close their doors for good. According to our partners at Eyewitness News, the longtime jewelry store is holding a liquidation sale through this weekend (11/15/20). At this time, there are no specific details about the decision to close.

I'll be completely honest with you, I have never purchased any jewelry from Kruckemeyer & Cohn, in fact, I've never even been in the store. That being said, I have some pretty fond memories that have nothing to do with the store or their jewelry. When I think about Kruckemeyer & Cohn, a smile comes to my face because of one man - Roger Levi. Here's what kandcjewelers.com has to say about Roger...

In 1959, Roger became the very first certified gemologist in all of Evansville and began authenticating diamonds using a microscope. From wedding bands to bracelets, he was the expert if you had any questions about your diamonds. He was also the first person to sell certified diamonds by the Gemological Institute of America, which made him the authority on telling the difference between natural and synthetic diamonds.

That's all well and good for folks looking to buy jewelry, but like I said, I never visited the store. What I remember most about Roger Levi are his radio commercials. He and his wife, Sandy, were pretty regular figures at the station during my first several years in radio. I remember they were always dressed to the nines - stylin' and high profilin'. Super friendly people that made some pretty memorable spots that always included the line "I'm Roger Levi and I want to be your jeweler."

Roger passed away in February 2010, at the age of 82.