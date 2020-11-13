A Whiskey Tree is the Christmas Tree We All Need

I think an unknown Christmas wish of mine has already been granted. No, I’m not wishing for 2020 to be over already. Although, that isn’t a bad idea. What I didn’t know what I wanted was a Christmas tree full of Jameson Irish Whiskey.

There is one downside to this, however. The bottles that make up the tree are empty. I know, I wish they were full as well but if you are lucky enough to win the tree, you will also get a gift card that is worth $45. Just enough to get a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel. That says merry Christmas to me.

Entering in to win the tree is easy enough. All you have to do is go to the Jameson website, enter in some quick information, and then explain why you deserve to have one of these trees in 200 words or less. I’m sure that Jameson will get some very amusing answers. They just won’t be as good as mine.

I do think that this is a fun holiday promotion and it’s also a cool spin on a Christmas tree. Rows of whiskey bottles all lit up and nestled in the corner next to the fireplace. Ahhh, the holidays.