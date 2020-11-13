MY 105.3 is the Tri-State’s Christmas Music Station!

This the season to be merry and bright and to celebrate with MY105.3 The Tri-State's Christmas Music Station! We are giving you the best Christmas classics and new songs from your favorite artists. Our 24/7 Christmas music playlist is brought to you by Mater Dei Catholic High School.

We'll be playing classics and new favorites. You'll feel like a kid again and make new memories this Christmas season!

You can listen to us on a traditional radio at 105.3, online, or via our app. We're even on Alexa! Just tell Alexa to set up the MY1053 skill from the skill store and say, "Alexa, play MY1053!



We want to feature YOU on The Tri-State's Christmas Music Station! Send us some audio with Holiday Greetings. First, download the MY 105.3 App. If you already have it, just follow these instructions:

Open the app Tap the 3 lines in the upper left-hand corner Tap "Submit Photo/Video/Audio Tell us who you are and then tap "Select and Submit Media Now" Select "Record Short Audio Clip" Tap the red REC button and tell us what you love about MY105.3 and then tap "Done" Finally, just tap "Submit" and you'll be good to go!

Here are some examples of what they could sound like.Feel free to make it your own and have FUN! If you're listening at work, feel free to give your business a SHOUT-OUT!

HI! THIS IS _____________FROM_____________MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM MY 105 3, THE TRI-STATE'S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION!

HI! THIS IS _____________FROM_____________HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM MY 105 3, THE TRI-STATE'S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION!

HI! THIS IS _____________FROM_____________WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM MY 105 3, THE TRI-STATE'S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION!

FELIZ NAVIDAD FROM MY 105 3, THE TRI-STATE'S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION!

HI! THIS IS _____________FROM_____________HAVE A HOLLY, JOLLY CHRISTMAS FROM MY 105 3, THE TRI-STATE'S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION!