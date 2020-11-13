16 Ridiculously Hilarious Lies People Actually Believed Were True

It happens to the best of us. A friend or family member tells us something that seems a bit on the unbelievable side, but since they are a friend or family member, we're want to believe them because we trust they wouldn't lie to us only to find out some time later (days, months, even years in some cases) they did. And they did it for their own amusement.

Sometimes we're the one telling the fib. For example, when my brother and I were little, he was eating a cherry and accidentally swallowed the seed. He was maybe 5 or 6 at the time, and I being the older brother decided to have some fun and tell him it meant a cherry tree was now going to grow in his stomach. He didn't believe me at first, but I persisted enough that the possibility slowly started to take root in his head and he started to cry. Good times.

But that story is nothing compared to these 16 outright lies people were told and believed to be true. Enjoy! Hopefully reading them will make you feel a little better about falling for one yourself.