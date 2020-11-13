For the first time in decades, the cast of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will reunite. As revealed in the brand-new trailer, the long-awaited reunion special will premiere next week on HBO Max.

On November 19, Will Smith gets back together with his Bel-Air family, for a look back at the show, its creation, and its impact. There will be sections dedicated to the late James Avery, who played Will’s beloved Uncle Phil, and an appearance by Janet Hubert, the show’s original Aunt Viv, who left the series after its third season. And as you can see, the whole thing takes place on an uncanny replica of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set.

Watch the trailer for the special below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In the unscripted special, Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on set in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show. Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion premieres on HBO Max on November 19.