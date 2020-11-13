Deaconess Health Systems has made the announcement that effective Monday, November 16, 2020 visitor restrictions will be more stringent as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to grow in the Tri-state.

According to the Deaconess website, they say they "must protect our patients, visitors and employees from coronavirus infection by limiting visitors into our hospitals and clinics." They go on to say,

While other facilities and businesses are operating under certain “reopening” guidelines, we are different. We’re a healthcare organization. That means people who are already ill or otherwise compromised are inside this building, right now. We have been entrusted by all of our patients and their loved ones to keep them safe. We must also protect our employees. They are truly our frontline staff who risk their own well-being to take care of patients. By limiting the number of visitors in our buildings, we reduce risk to healthcare workers who need to remain healthy and safe to provide patient care. These are challenging times, and we look forward to being able to welcome more visitors through our doors. Until that time comes, thank you for your support and cooperation as we work to keep Deaconess a safe place to both receive and provide care.

For Deaconess Midtown, Gateway, Henderson and Gibson Hospitals, beginning Monday, November 16th, visiting hours will be limited to 8am - 6pm daily - there are some exceptions including pediatric patients and patients who are cognitively impaired. Patients currently Covid-19 positive or awaiting test results will not be allowed to have visitors. For inpatient and same-day surgery patients, only one visitor age 18 or older will be allowed per calendar day. Exceptions for this include pediatric patients who may have two visitors and end-of-life patients and other special situations may constitute additional visitation. For outpatients services like labs, x-rays, etc no visitors will be allowed for patients over 18.

All visitors will go through a screening process with their name being recorded. They will receive an armband to be worn during their visit, at all times and should also wear a mask covering both their nose and mouth. The hospitals will not allow neck gaiters. To learn more about the changes that take effect beginning Monday, November 16th, visit Deaconess.com.