Commemorate Christmas 2020 With A Dumpster Fire Ornament and Other Hilarious Decorations About The Year

I think we can all agree that the year 2020 has been like a nightmare. On so many levels, it seems like 2020 is a wound that just won't heal. The anxiety of COVID-19 and the presidential election has brought many of us to the edge of breaking.

When you look back through history, you can see that there have been many really bad times. Times of persecution, war, civil unrest, and even mass illness have plagued humans since the beginning if time. The year 2020 is just another notch in that timeline belt. The only difference between those times and now is that WE are living though our worst right now. It's not just something we are reading bout in history books, it's here and now.

I'm not sure that during other difficult times, in our history, we have been able to cope through so much though humor. But right now, our own sense of humor is what is helping us get through the day. Maybe it's a part of human evolution. Comedy and humor, through photos, memes, GIFs, comments, and status updates have become a defense mechanism against the darkness of our reality. Now, if we could only evolve OUT of the anger and hatred part of out personalities, we would be a lot better off.

My husband and I have a rock engraving business on Etsy so I'm on the website quite a bit. I noticed that 2020 pandemic themed ornaments are being made and offered on Etsy. Christmas ornaments that make us feel better and bring a little humor into the holiday. These are LOL funny.

Right now, I'm obsessed with these 2020 Dumpster Fire Christmas Ornaments, but I added a few others too because they were too funny to pass up.

