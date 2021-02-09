There's no doubt that the ongoing pandemic has really done a number on our local community. We have seen mask mandates and store closings. We have seen unemployment grow and we have seen small businesses struggling to pivot in a climate that demands a change. Some of those small businesses have been unable to recover and have been forced to shutter their doors permanently.

Likewise, our local non-profits have been devastated by the pandemic as well. As people are clutching tighter to their pocketbooks and the pandemic has prohibited pretty much all of the large fundraisers that our non-profit community rely on, they too have found themselves in a position of pivots and quick-thinking change. One of those non-profits, the Warrick Humane Society has taken an exciting leap into online retail sales as a means to continue their mission of saving homeless animals in Warrick County. Warrick Humane has launched an Etsy store in hopes of helping them continue funding the care of the animals in need while they await their forever homes.

The Warrick Humane Society Etsy Store, called RescueCollaborative, offers a number of really great items like shirts, hats, masks, insulated wine glasses and more. You can see their "Rescue Mom" shirt and one of their mask designs that I'm wearing in the photo above. The designs and the item selections change with the season and all of the profits go to benefit the Warrick Humane Society so you definitely want to visit the Etsy Store often to see what they have to offer. Shop the Warrick Humane Society Etsy Store now!

Warrick Humane Society first got its start in 1983 and since then they have saved countless furry lives. The volunteers are passionate about saving animals and work tirelessly to care for all of the homeless animals that come into their facility. To make a donation or to volunteer at Warrick Humane Society, give them a call 812-858-1132 or email warrickhs@gmail.com and someone will get back with you as soon as possible. Due to the pandemic, they are open to the public on certain days and by appointment only. To learn more, visit WarrickHumaneSociety.org. The Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh, Indiana.

