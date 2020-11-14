No one can argue that teachers are some of the most important people in our lives. We all have at least one teacher who made a really big impact on our lives. Earlier this fall, McDonald's asked people to nominate the teachers in their lives that "exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times." Nominations were accepted through October 16, 2020.

Today, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced that not one but six of their teachers have been selected as 2020 McDonald's Teach It Forward Outstanding Educators. This extraordinary honor has been bestowed on 6 EVSC teachers out of a pool of more than 800 educators across the country.

The teachers who have been selected as 2020 McDonald's Teach It Forward Outstanding Educators include Kelsey Roth (Benjamin Bosse High School), Jeremy Buente (Caze Elementary School), Amanda Rexing (EVSC North High School), Rachel Williams (Plaza Park International Prep Academy), Jessica Mayer (West Terrace Elementary School), and Jenny Howard (Stringtown Elementary School). Those educators who were selected as winners will receive a $100 Visa gift card and a McDonald's Outstanding Educator T-Shirt, as well as coupons to 'Teach It Forward' for their students.

On behalf of all of us here at GBF, congratulations to those 6 Evansville teachers and to all of the teachers across the country who have been bestowed with the honor of being called a 2020 McDonald's Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator. Thank you for the countless hours that you dedicate to educate our children.