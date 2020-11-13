Kids Can Now Send Messages Directly to Santa With Santa’s App

2020 is making it it tricky to get a hold of Santa. Lucky for you and your kiddos, we have partnered with G.D Ritzy's and pulled some strings to arrange a state-of-the-art direct line to the North Pole and to the big man himself...SANTA!

Your kids can record their own message for Santa, telling him what they want for Christmas, asking him questions, just saying hi, or whatever they want. We will make sure St. Nick gets their messages and then he'll be responding to your kids on the radio weekday mornings. Just imagine how cool they will feel, and how jealous their friends will be, when they hear Santa mention them by name on MY105.3. Heck, even I'm jealous - that is so sweet!

To get your messages to Santa, you'll need the MY105.3 app. I'll wait while you download it. Now you're ready for the next step...here's what you need to do.

Open the app

Tap the 3 lines in the upper left-hand corner

Tap "Submit Photo/Video/Audio

Tell us who you are and then tap "Select and Submit Media Now"

Select "Record Short Audio Clip"

Tap the red REC button to record your message to Santa