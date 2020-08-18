You Can Now Eat Pumpkin Pie For Breakfast Everyday

My obsession with all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice is no secret. Fall is my favorite time of year because eI know the I will have all more pumpkin spice that I could ever eat. The only thing that was missing was pumpkin for breakfast. Now, Pop-Tarts has come to my rescue.

The only thing I really ever made that was pumpkin inspired was my pumpkin pancakes. But, that takes time to make and I usually only have that kind of time on the weekends.

To have something I could quickly grab before the show, or during the show, would be fantastic. Enter, Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts.

They are delicious pumpkin filling with a Pop-Tart pastry pastry crust, topped with sweet frosting and seasonal colored sprinkles.

@CandyHunting confirmed they are now at Walmart, where a 8-count box retails online for only $3.68.

And, to top of my pumpkin spice day, in the evening I can enjoy some Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer. It will be available next month.

The best part, Kroger’s in Kentucky will se them FIRST. You will be able to get a six-pack for around $9.99.