See Pics of Incredible, Multi Million Dollar Family Estate For Sale In Whitesville, KY

It's hard to believe that a property like this would be located in the Tristate’s own Whitesville, Kentucky. My husband's parents and some of his family live in Whitesville. We or any of his relatives live on an estate. LOL The property and the three homes look like they should be in the celebrity hills around LA or in a star studded neighborhood in Montana. But, it’s here, proving that the most beautiful places in the county have nothing on what we have right here in Kentucky.

The truly incredible and unique piece of property has a combined total of 14 bedrooms, 14 baths, 6 half baths and garage space for 8 cars. It also has an airplane hanger and runway, a regulation size pool, a sand volleyball court, an indoor squash court, indoor racquetball court, two tennis courts, a frisbee golf course, and lots of hiking trails. The three homes that sit on this magnificent, private, countryside estate are homes that you would see on HGTV. They are so beautiful with sunny, Kentucky countryside views out of every window.

The pics will take your breath away.

I know what you are wondering, why Whitesville, KY? Well, my understanding is that an inventor bought the land and starting building the estate in 1988. He is originally from Whitesville.

According to the realtor,

a treatment center, corporate retreat, music venue, golf resort, or simply a family farm. If desired, the property has been surveyed for the potential development of 120 lots. Future owners looking for a private retreat have the convenience of being located only 14 miles from Kentucky's 4th largest city and just 2 hours from two major cities/airports - Louisville & Nashville. The commercial building contains offices with fiber-optics, an indoor squash court, indoor racquetball court, a workshop, and is currently leased to an engineering firm for $7, 200 per month.

For more information on this incredible estate, contact John Stough at (502) 552-9120.