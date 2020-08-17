Celebrate Non-Profit Day By Supporting These Tri-State Causes

Monday, August 17th is National Non-Profit Day, and the best thing we could think to do was give you the opportunity to shine a social media spotlight on a non-profit that is important to you. We asked our friends on Facebook to tag a non-profit and to tell us what they do, and maybe how others can help. As you can imagine, there was no shortage of responses.

I've compiled all of those responses here for you (actually, more keep rolling in as I'm writing this), so you can learn more about all of the wonderful things being done in the Tri-State.

What gets me the most excited is seeing so many non-profits that I had never heard of before. I love learning about new ways to help our community!