Sometimes you hear the premise of a movie and you think, “This is a terrible idea, who would pay to watch this?” And sometimes you hear an idea and you think: “This movie will make a gabillion dollars. What took them so long?”

This is the latter. According to Variety, Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, John Hughes’ holiday classic about a two men, played by Steve Martin and John Candy, who get stuck together on a disastrous trip home for the holidays. Released in 1987 to critical acclaim and good box office, it soon became a family favorite. Per Variety, the Smith and Hart version...

...will be a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart playing characters who are forced to team up to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones.

The new Planes, Train will be written by Aeysha Carr. If you have somehow never seen the original film, here is its trailer:

Assuming they’re cast to type, you’d have to put Smith in the Steve Martin role and Hart in the overbearing John Candy part. Each seems perfectly suited for those character types; if the movie isn’t an out-and-out disaster — and if there are still any movie theaters in existence by the time the film is completed — it should be an enormous hit.