You have to see some of the incredible street art found in Asheville, North Carolina!

A few weeks back, my daughter and I booked an Airbnb in a small town just outside of Asheville to celebrate her birthday. It's an annual tradition and this year was a special milestone as she turned 21. We packed our bags, our masks and our hand sanitizer and headed to the hills of North Carolina. We had heard really great things about the city being a foodies paradise and had even heard there was an "art district" so it was right up our alley.

We were not prepared for the amount of art found all across the city. It wasn't just on the walls of the River Arts District in a former industrial park. There was art on building walls in the hip and eclectic West Asheville and even in downtown Asheville too. There was so much incredible art that we actually turned around a few times just to pull into a parking lot, snap a quick photo and then head back on our way. My only regret is that I wasn't able to photograph every mural that we spotted.

While I sadly don't know the names of the artists responsible for the art that I photographed, it ranges in style and detail with each piece truly it's own. We found everything from hyper realistic to cartoon style, an homage to the Big Labowksi and several heartfelt pieces supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. There is no doubt that art is alive and well in the city of Asheville, North Carolina and I cannot wait to go back and visit again. It's only about a 6 hour drive from the Tristate.