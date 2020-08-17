Downtown Evansville Looking for Christmas Tree for Civic Center Display

I'm not sure how it's possible, but 2020 has somehow managed to feel like the longest year ever, and yet fly by at the same time. I mean we're already midway through August, and Christmas is just a little over four months away. Which for the City of Evansville means it's time to start looking ahead to all the decorating that will need to be done to celebrate the holiday season, including finding the perfect tree to serve as the centerpiece in front of the Civic Center.

Each year, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke holds a quick ceremony that ends with annual lighting of the city tree outside the steps of Center facing Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. But, where does the tree come from? It doesn't magically grow there. Much like the famous Christmas Tree in New York's Rockefeller Center, the City gets it from someone who lives in the area, and they're currently looking for one for this year. Do you have one they can use?

In a video posted to the Downtown Evansville Facebook page Sunday, the City is looking for a "solid evergreen tree, taller than 20 feet, and firm on all sides," which I assume means there's no gaping holes on any side of it. Unlike the trees we put in our homes, the City tree can be viewed from all sides, so they can put the bad side towards the corner like we do.

If you have a tree on your property that matches the description of what they're looking for, and are willing to donate it for the City's display, call Mayor Winnecke's office at 812-436-4962 or send an e-mail to mayor@evansville.in.gov

[Source: Downtown Evansville on Facebook]

