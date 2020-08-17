We have since learned via our media partners at WEHT that United States Vice President - and former Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence has flown into Tristate Aero in Evansville. His plane reportedly landed around at 10am CST, today, August 17, 2020. According to WEHT, the VP of the nation is planning a visit to the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial for some type of filming event. In a press release shared by Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, a portion of the park will be closed to the public today until 4pm CST. You can read the full press release from the US Department of the Interior, Parks Department below.

