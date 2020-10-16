Evansville Regional Airport Flies High with Number One Ranking

I've said it before, and I'll say it again - I love flying out of Evansville Regional. Everyone is always very welcoming, it's easy to check in, the waiting areas are super nice and there's a good chance that I'll see my buddy Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police. Our TSA officers make the security checks go by fast and they all seem to love what they are doing.

These just happen to be some of the reasons that Aviation Indiana has named Evansville Regional (EVV) the “2020 Indiana Airport of the Year”. That's a pretty big deal! When Evansville was selected to be one of the airports featuring the virtual Jetstream Music Fest, I knew we were on the map! Back in February, Evansville Regional was one of 300 airports representing their cities at the Routes Americas 2020 convention. Most recently, EVV was the first airport in the state of Indiana, and only the sixth in the U.S., to receive an industry-approved global Health Accreditation.

Oh, and it's a pretty big deal that it has a solar powered canopy that supplies one third of the power to the terminal. It generates1.3 megawatts of power, and it's the second largest in the United States.

This latest accreditation comes with a nice donation for our friends at cMoe. The children's museum will receive $1,000 from Aviation Indiana on behalf of Evansville Regional. Aviation Indiana Executive Director Bart Giesler said, “Strong community partnerships are a large part of this award’s criteria, and as such, the winning airport is asked to select a community organization to receive the monetary donation should their airport take top honors. EVV and the children’s museum continually collaborate through a host of impressive and impactful partnerships from the museum’s play area at the airport to their aviation-themed summer camp.”