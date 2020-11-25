If You’re Flying Out of EVV Regional Here’s What You Need to Know

I've said it before, and I'll say it again - I love flying out of Evansville Regional. Everyone is always very welcoming, it's easy to check in, the waiting areas are super nice and there's a good chance that I'll see my buddy Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police. Our TSA officers make the security checks go by fast and they all seem to love what they are doing.

Perhaps warmer weather is in your future, or you are traveling to see family for the holidays, wherever you are going, Evansville Regional Airport is doing their best to keep travelers safe. They have state-of-the-art cleaning and disinfecting methods and new technology that provides a more touchless experience. Aviation Indiana named Evansville Regional (EVV) the “2020 Indiana Airport of the Year”, and that's a pretty big honor.

Leslie Fella is the Director of Marketing and Air Service at Evansville Regional Airport. I reached out to her, to get some travel tips to pass along to you.

Do not come to the airport if you are sick.

Wear a face covering at all times. Face coverings are required at EVV and onboard aircraft. Face masks are available inside each of EVV’s three terminal entrances free of charge.

Follow public health guidance and wash your hands frequently, using soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds. EVV has provided hand-sanitizing stations for use throughout the airport. Use hand sanitizer when washing is not possible. Avoid touching your face, mouth, nose eyes and ears.

Remain physically distanced when at all possible while at the airport. EVV has installed signage and floor markers at various locations throughout the terminal (ticketing and security, jet bridges, inside the restaurant and at baggage, etc.) to encourage guests to remain physically separated while inside the terminal.

Check-in online with your airline before you leave for the airport. This prevents the need to interact with a check-in kiosk. If you are traveling without checked luggage, you can skip the ticket counters entirely this way.

Picking someone up? Curbside pickup and drop-off is permitted. EVV has also added a new cell phone waiting area along the Terminal Loop located on the curbing south of the terminal – parking is prohibited in front of the terminal. The area is designated with signage and green paint curbing. View terminal map at: https://flyevv.com/passenger-services/parking

Per TSA, baked goods and other solid foods are allowed in carry-on luggage, including breads, cookies, candies and meat. Jams, jellies, sauces, gravies or other liquids need to be in quantities of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less to travel in carry-on luggage. Anything over 3.4 ounces, pack in checked bag. For additional guidance, please visit the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" website at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

"Passengers are telling us that they feel safer flying out of EVV due to the investments that EVV has made in state of the art technology and cleaning protocols that are keeping guests safe and providing them overall peace of mind when traveling. Hence, EVV’s faster rebound in passenger traffic." - Leslie Fella

