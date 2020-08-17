Chemo Buddies Celebrating Ninth Birthday with Daily Give-Backs

COVID-19 has canceled almost everything, but there is one thing that it cannot cancel, and that is HOPE. Our friends with Chemo Buddies are still keeping cancer patients company, at a safe distance of course. They have been keeping cancer patients company for nine years this week. Chemotherapy takes several hours, and the patient can't just get up and walk around. Chemo Buddies exist to be 'Buddies' with cancer patients, so they don't have to go through treatments alone.

Thankfully, our local restaurants are open, and willing to host fundraising events for Chemo Buddies. Everyday this week we can eat at a different spot, and give back to Chemo Buddies. Fundraising calories don't count, right?

Chemo Buddies Giveback