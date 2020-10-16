Bid on Hundreds of Items During Chemo Buddies Online Auction

As we have seen time and time again this year, non-profit organizations are finding new and different ways to raise the money needed to keep their doors open and serve the community. One popular fundraising option is an online auction. There is virtually no cost involved, you can reach a really big audience, and you don't have to worry about that doggone 'rona mucking things up.

Chemo Buddies has an online auction underway right now, with over 150 items on the block. Choose from dozens of dining gift cards, sports memorabilia, electronics and decorations...or choose from some bigger ticket items like jewelry, furniture and vacations. I've done a little shopping myself and there are a bunch of items going for a steal right now. Big shout out, by the way, to the Diamond Galleria for donating the website that is hosting the auction.

The Chemo Buddies auction closes at 9pm this Saturday, October 17th. You can browse the items all you want, but once you're ready to start bidding, you will need to register with a credit card - all bidding is kept anonymous though. Browse, register and bid right here.

The vision of Chemo Buddies is "to make Chemotherapy a more life giving experience where patients are able to continue life as fully as they can during the time they are in the treatment room."