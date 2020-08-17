2020 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally Has Been Canceled

Another annual Tri-State event has been canceled. Organizers of the Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally announced Monday that the event will not take place this year.

The popular bike rally has been a constant in the town of Sturgis for years. It brings in a lot of bikers, and a lot of money to the community. However, as with many other events, the 2020 Sturgis Bike Rally has been canceled. According to a Facebook post made by organizers of the event:

Due to a recommendation received from the State of Kentucky, we are unable to secure a lease with the Sturgis Airport. Cancelling the Rally is not something we were prepared to do nor is it what we want to do. However, without a lease for the grounds, we don’t have any other choice.

The 21 and over event was scheduled to take place September 10-13 this year. Bikers from all over would be camping out, enjoying live entertainment, and having a ton of fun (as you have have heard in stories from years past.)

Those who have already purchased a ticket or paid for a reserved RV site online has two options:

Option 1: A refund will be issued minus taxes and convenience fees.

Option 2: Reservations will be rolled over to the 2021 Rally with no charge.

Kentucky Bike Rally is asking individuals to email refund requests to kentuckybikerally@gmail.com.