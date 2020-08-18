Boonville IGA Looking For Thief Who Broke Into The Store After Hours

Boonville IGA has released photos and video of an an assailant who broke into the store early Monday morning.

The grocery store, located on the corner of South 2nd Street and East Walnut Street, had one of their glass doors broken around 1 a.m. on Monday morning. The assailant crawled through the opening in the door and stole merchandise before leaving the store. According to their post on Facebook, they believe the assailant may have cuts on them as a result of crawling through the broken glass.

Boonville IGA also believes that the suspect was riding a bicycle (which you can see in the post below). In the post, they also show surveillance video of the break in within the comments for you to see as well. If you believe you have any information regarding the suspect, contact the Boonville Police Department.