You Can Now Buy Your Favorite Chick-fil-A Sauces at the Grocery Store

If you love Chick-fil-A's signature and Polynesian sauce like you love your own children (or maybe more, kids can be punks sometimes), you can now get it whenever you want without having to actually go to the restaurant and asking for 20 packets.

According to Delish, after testing the waters at grocery stores in select cities last year, both sauces are now available at stores nationwide including those with locations in the Tri-State like Walmart, Target, and Kroger.

Having it at home means you can try it on something other than chicken. The restaurant chain tweeted out years ago their signature sauce is nothing more than a mix of "honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing," which makes me think it would go well on pork chops or on a simple ham and cheese sandwich. And, I bet the Polynesian Sauce would be pretty tasty in some stir fry. The possibilities are endless.

Of course, Chick-fil-A isn't the first restaurant chain to make a product available in stores that you would only be able to get at one of their locations. Panda Express offers several of the sauces they use in their restaurants in grocery stores including their Kung Pao Stir Fry, Orange, and Sweet Chili sauces. You can also find Taco Bell's Mild, Medium, Hot, and Fire sauces, as well as their Baja Sauce on your local grocery store shelf. Plus, Buffalo Wild Wings offers several of their sauces in individual and three-pack bottles when you're craving chicken wings at home (they also make great dipping sauces for popcorn chicken and chicken nuggets). Even McDonald's offers their McCafe Coffee for your home coffee maker.

[Source: Delish]

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America