Evansville Bakery Hosting Cookie Decorating Contest to Support Boys & Girls Club and Cops Connecting With Kids

GaylaCake in Evansville is a big fan of giving back to the community. In fact just around St. Patrick's Day they sold cupcakes to help support Stop Light city. Now they've got a new event about to kick off, where you can help them support two great local non profits, Cops Connecting With Kids, and the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville.

According to the Twitter post from Boys and Girls Club, the kids cookie decoration contest will take place from March 20th through April 3rd. Cookie decorating kits are $7 and come with a larch egg shaped cookies, small piling bag, two colors of icing and sprinkles. A portion from each entry packet sold will be donated to Boys & Girls Club of Evansville and cops Connecting With Kids. Entry packets will be sold from March 20th to April 3rd, and photo entries of the cookies will be posted to the GaylaCake Facebook page. The contest will be judged by three local celebrity judges. Judging will take place Easter Sunday. A first and second place winner will be announced the Monday after Easter. First place will get a $25 Gaylacake Gift card and second place will get a $15 gift card.