Meet MAC – Guard Dog for Evansville’s Coolest Barber Shop [Gallery]

If you've followed me or read my articles over the years, you've probably seen me write about a fella named Alex Rocha. Alex is my barber and my buddy, and he is the owner of The Parlour Barbershop, with locations on the east and west side - this article is about the latter.

Following several successful years at his original shop on Theatre Drive, Alex decided to open a second shop, located at 2106 W. Franklin Street on Evansville's west side. Now, I realize that I am 100% biased when I say this, but The Parlour is the coolest barber shop in town, and I plan to prove it. There are a number of things that make The Parlour so cool - the decorations, the music, the people, and of course the haircuts, but the coolest thing of all that The Parlour has to offer is their guard dog MAC.

MAC is an adorable English Bulldog - rescued and adopted by Alex and his wife - and he has been a permanent fixture at The Parlour for the past year and a half. At first glance, one might be a bit intimidated by Mac, but just spend 30 seconds with him (if he's awake) and you'll realize he's just about the sweetest thing ever. He doesn't necessarily make for the best guard dog in the world, but he's a perfect addition to an already laid-back shop that sees men and women, young and old come through the doors every day.

Take a look at Mac in action (Ha!) and the rest of the things that make The Parlour the coolest barber shop in Evansville.

See Inside Evansville's Coolest Barber Shop - The Parlour

