Meet the Evansville Chef Living His Dream 20 Years in The Making

Putting Us on the Map - Here at Townsquare Media, we have a new series called Townsquare Tour de Tristate. Each month, we're featuring some of the wild and crazy things that really put the tristate, its people, its restaurants, businesses, and landmarks on the map. And there's no doubt that THIS is one of those things.

It's been two decades in the making but Evansville Chef, Marvin Abadicio has opened the doors on his dream - a restaurant serving traditional Japanese hibachi, sushi, and ramen all under one roof.

Domo Japanese Hibachi Sushi and Ramen just hosted their grand opening earlier this month as they opened their doors in their new location on North Green River Road in Evansville, but owner and chef, Marvin Abadicio is no stranger to those of us who enjoy eating sushi.

Kat Mykals

I first met Marvin about five years ago when Shawn took me to dinner at another local sushi restaurant. It turns out that he and Shawn have known each other for close to twenty years. Marvin has worked in a couple of different restaurants in the city before stretching his culinary wings and to say that I have been anxiously awaiting the day that he opened the doors on his dream would be an understatement.

When Shawn and I had dinner at Marvin's new restaurant (twice) last week he told us this has always been his dream - to own a restaurant serving traditional Japanese hibachi, sushi, and ramen all under one roof. It felt like we were experiencing his dream with him as he beamed, telling us about the recipes he uses for his ramen and how the edamame that we enjoyed is the same recipe that he enjoys at home with his own family.

If you've never eaten a meal prepared by Marvin, you are surely missing out. His love and passion for his craft are evident in every roll and every bowl and plate served at Domo. I cannot wait to go back again to experience the hibachi grill. I have no doubt it is going to be nothing short of delicious. Find Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill, Sushi & Ramen at 215 North Green River Road in Evansville and on Facebook but for now, keep scrolling to see some of the delicious Japanese cuisine that Marvin is serving up.

Enjoy Sushi, Ramen and Hibachi Under One Roof in Evansville No stranger to those in the Evansville area who love sushi, chef Marvin Abadicio has fulfilled his longtime dream of serving sushi, hibachi and ramen all under one roof with his new culinary venture, Domo Japanese Hibachi Grill, Sushi & Ramen.

