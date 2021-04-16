Eat A Big A$$ Piece Of Cheese In Henderson

Townsquare Media is introducing you to a new fun/unique destination each week that offers you something you can only find here in the Tri-State.

This week, let's take a look at Café on Water Street. Located right along the Henderson Riverfront, Café on Water Street offers many items that will satisfy your taste buds. Family owned and operated by Alisa, Henry, and Jerry Lee Sugg, Café on Water Street opened to the public in 2020. As you know, 2020 wasn't the best year to be a small business, let alone for opening a small business, due to the pandemic. However, Café on Water Street persevered and became a new staple for dining in Henderson, Kentucky.

There are several reasons for their success during one of the worst years in recent history. Aside from their beautiful location along the Ohio River, they offer a very casual environment for all ages. However the real reason why Café on Water Street is a hit is because of their mouthwatering and affordable food. Café on Water Street as a slue of menu items, including appetizers, sandwiches, entrees, beverages and desserts that you will fall in love with. I have been there several times and there's one item on their menu that is a must have for many reasons, especially because of its name.

One of their best selling items is an appetizer known as the Big Ass Piece Of Cheese. Yes, you read that right! The name alone makes you curious as to what exactly a Big Ass Piece Of Cheese is and how it tastes? The Big Ass Piece Of Cheese is pretty much how it sounds. It's a big piece of Provolone Cheese breaded & fried, dipped in their special Nashville hot seasoning, and served on a bed of house-made Ranch. Now, let me be the first to say that I'm not a fan of spicy food, but this has a little sweet and savory flavor mixed into it as well. Plus the Ranch is a delicious complement to the seasoning too. It's a must have any time you visit Café on Water Street.

Next time you're in Henderson, stop by and give them a try. Check out what all they have to offer and more by visiting their website. You can also take a look at Café on Water Street through the photos below!

