What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a Cabaret, old chum. Come to the Cabaret!- from Cabaret.

Growing up in the local arts community, I have often heard it said that we have lots of local talent. Since 2015, that talent has been on full display at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Cabaret Nights. Now, it's entirely possible you haven't heard of the monthly celebration of song and spirit and that's precisely why it's our latest stop on our Tour de Tri-State series, which introduces you to "hidden" gems of the area. We feature people you may not know, but should. We feature food you may not have tried, but need to. We feature places you may not have visited, but would love. And, this Tour de Tristate certainly fits that particular bill. Or should I say, "It certainly fits the Playbill."

In October of 2015, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro staged its first-ever Cabaret Nights. According to Executive Director Todd Reynolds, it was initially part of a series called TWO Tuesdays, which featured a variety of events at the theatre: a game night, a movie night and Cabaret Nights. Todd says, "We were just a ragtag outfit that decided it would be a fun thing to do in the middle of the week." So, the date was set. The second Tuesday of every month. The next logical step? Finding just the right emcee. They found her immediately.

Lauren Calhoun has been welcoming crowds and serving as the Mistress of Ceremonies since. While Lauren has certainly performed her share of songs over the years (and her voice is tremendous, by the way), she admits that, even after five years, she is "still moved by performances. Every. Single. Time."

Tickets for Cabaret Nights are just $5 per person and are available at the door. Showtime for each Cabaret is 7pm and each event features a new set of performers. And you just never know who you're going to see and what you're going to hear. The music covers virtually every single genre imaginable - from showtunes to jazz to rock, R&B, to Gaga and more.

If you've never been, you should go! Make it a date night destination. As Lauren says, "It's a super chill atmosphere. Come as you are, banter with performers, laugh a little, cry a little. It's just pure fun."

Cabaret Nights take place at 7pm the second Tuesday of every month at Theatre Workshop's Trinity Centre- 407 W. Fifth Street in Owensboro, Kentucky. For more information, CLICK HERE!