26th Annual Celebration of Leadership Award Winners Announced
Since 1995, Leadership Everyone (formerly Leadership Evansville) recognizes individuals in our community who dedicate their time and energy to making the community as a whole a better place to live, work, and raise a family through their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards. As the name suggests, the event celebrates these outstanding citizens, all of whom are nominated for the awards by other community members, for the work they've done in the categories of Arts, Community & Neighborhood, Education, Government, Public Service & Environment, and Health & Social Service.
Normally the event is held in person, however with the COVID pandemic still a factor in the area, this year's event, like the 2020 edition, was instead broadcast on WNIN Channel 9, as well as through the Leadership Everyone Facebook page.
This year's ceremony featured three additional categories to recognize those who went above and beyond to help others in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those who led the fight against other hardships the pandemic brought to our area.
Congratulations to all the 125 nominees including the 43 winners, and thank you for what you do to make the place I and the rest of us call home, a great place to live.
The complete list of winners from this year's event is listed below.
INDIVIDUAL
- Arts - Kimberly Bredemeier
- Community & Neighborhood - Jaimie Sheth
- Education - Erin Gibson
- Government, Public Service, & Environment - Tara Barney
- Health & Social Services - Amy Lutzel
- DIVISION RECIPIENT - Jara Dillingham
PROJECT OR PROGRAM
- Arts - The Nutcracker Ballet Virtual Fieldtrip with Children's Center for Dance Education with the EPO/EYPO and Evansville Children's Choir
- Community & Neighborhood - Black Chamber of Commerce & BOLD Holdings
- Education - Teacher Locker
- Government, Public Service, & Environment - Handle with Care - Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office
- Health & Social Services - Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center
- DIVISION RECIPIENTS - Feed Evansville, EVSC Office of Food & Nutrition, Read Evansville, Urban Seeds Meal Cook
BUSINESS OR ORGANIZATION
- Arts - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana
- Community & Neighborhood - Core Crew of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville
- Education - What Matters Most? Evansville
- Government, Public Service, & Environment - Berry Global
- Health & Social Services - Gilda's Club Evansville
- DIVISION RECIPIENT - McKim's IGA
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
- Sam Featherstone Youth Award - Pride of Bosse Marching Band, Children of Our Community
- Bryce Jordan Servant Leader Award - Chuck Armstrong, Robin Mallery
- Susan Kelley Jordan Leader in Courage Award - Front Line Workers
- Willie Effie Thomas Diversity Award - Pamela Hopson
- Shirley James "Greening the Community" Award - Evansville Climate Action Plan
- Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainability Award - Diana Butler
- Sara B. Davies Inspiration Award - Lisa Vaughan
- Transformational Inclusion Award - Individual Marisela De la Parra
- Transformational Inclusion Award - Project or Program Greater Evansville Youth Parent Series
- Spirit Award - Kendall Paul
- Leader in Technology Award - Ivy Tech Community College Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Technology
- Regional Impact Award - Governor Andy Beshear
- Lt. Col. Reginald Gibson Award - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- Winternheimer/LaMar Public Service Award - Reopen Evansville Task Force
- Visionary Award - Dr. Thomas Stratton
- Darrell Ragland Community Collaboration Award - Dr. David Smith
- Lifetime Achievement Awards - Vera Campbell, Bruceann King, MSW, Sr. Jane Michele McClure
COVID-19 MEDICAL AWARDS
- Dr. April Abbott
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville COVID-19 Incident Command
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville COVID-19 Nurses
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Infection Prevention Specialists
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Respiratory Emergency Department
- Berry Global
- Deaconess COVID-19 Testing Sites
- Dr. Heidi Dunniway
- Dr. Michael Hobson
- Dr. Gina Huhnke
- Dr. Roger Johnson
- Shawn McCoy and Dr. James Porter
- Dan Parod
- Vanderburgh County Health Department
COVID-19 COMMUNITY AWARDS
- AmeriQual Group and EVSC Partnership
- The Catholic Diocese of Evansville
- The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region
- Chemo Buddies, Inc.
- Community Mask Makers
- Marco DeLucio and David Jones
- Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District
- Field & Main Bank
- Gibson County Chamber of Commerce
- Hospital Chaplains and Clergy
- Initiating Fabric Mask Sewing, Locally and Far Beyond
- Local Lenders Providing PPP Loans
- Need A Neighbor
- SABIC
- Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce
- Chet Todd
- UE Center for Innovation & Change: COVID Between the Coasts
COVID-19 OUTSTANDING INNOVATION AWARDS
- At Home Classroom
- EVSC Office of Technology
- EVSC Outreach
- EVSC Virtual Academy
- Ivy Tech Community College Completion Academy
[Source: Leadership Everyone]