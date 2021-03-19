Since 1995, Leadership Everyone (formerly Leadership Evansville) recognizes individuals in our community who dedicate their time and energy to making the community as a whole a better place to live, work, and raise a family through their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards. As the name suggests, the event celebrates these outstanding citizens, all of whom are nominated for the awards by other community members, for the work they've done in the categories of Arts, Community & Neighborhood, Education, Government, Public Service & Environment, and Health & Social Service.

Normally the event is held in person, however with the COVID pandemic still a factor in the area, this year's event, like the 2020 edition, was instead broadcast on WNIN Channel 9, as well as through the Leadership Everyone Facebook page.

This year's ceremony featured three additional categories to recognize those who went above and beyond to help others in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those who led the fight against other hardships the pandemic brought to our area.

Congratulations to all the 125 nominees including the 43 winners, and thank you for what you do to make the place I and the rest of us call home, a great place to live.

The complete list of winners from this year's event is listed below.

INDIVIDUAL

Arts - Kimberly Bredemeier

Community & Neighborhood - Jaimie Sheth

Education - Erin Gibson

Government, Public Service, & Environment - Tara Barney

Health & Social Services - Amy Lutzel

DIVISION RECIPIENT - Jara Dillingham

PROJECT OR PROGRAM

Arts - The Nutcracker Ballet Virtual Fieldtrip with Children's Center for Dance Education with the EPO/EYPO and Evansville Children's Choir

Community & Neighborhood - Black Chamber of Commerce & BOLD Holdings

Education - Teacher Locker

Government, Public Service, & Environment - Handle with Care - Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

Health & Social Services - Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center

DIVISION RECIPIENTS - Feed Evansville, EVSC Office of Food & Nutrition, Read Evansville, Urban Seeds Meal Cook

BUSINESS OR ORGANIZATION

Arts - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana

Community & Neighborhood - Core Crew of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville

Education - What Matters Most? Evansville

Government, Public Service, & Environment - Berry Global

Health & Social Services - Gilda's Club Evansville

DIVISION RECIPIENT - McKim's IGA

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Sam Featherstone Youth Award - Pride of Bosse Marching Band, Children of Our Community

Bryce Jordan Servant Leader Award - Chuck Armstrong, Robin Mallery

Susan Kelley Jordan Leader in Courage Award - Front Line Workers

Willie Effie Thomas Diversity Award - Pamela Hopson

Shirley James "Greening the Community" Award - Evansville Climate Action Plan

Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainability Award - Diana Butler

Sara B. Davies Inspiration Award - Lisa Vaughan

Transformational Inclusion Award - Individual Marisela De la Parra

Transformational Inclusion Award - Project or Program Greater Evansville Youth Parent Series

Spirit Award - Kendall Paul

Leader in Technology Award - Ivy Tech Community College Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Technology

Regional Impact Award - Governor Andy Beshear

Lt. Col. Reginald Gibson Award - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Winternheimer/LaMar Public Service Award - Reopen Evansville Task Force

Visionary Award - Dr. Thomas Stratton

Darrell Ragland Community Collaboration Award - Dr. David Smith

Lifetime Achievement Awards - Vera Campbell, Bruceann King, MSW, Sr. Jane Michele McClure

COVID-19 MEDICAL AWARDS

Dr. April Abbott

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville COVID-19 Incident Command

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville COVID-19 Nurses

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Infection Prevention Specialists

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Respiratory Emergency Department

Berry Global

Deaconess COVID-19 Testing Sites

Dr. Heidi Dunniway

Dr. Michael Hobson

Dr. Gina Huhnke

Dr. Roger Johnson

Shawn McCoy and Dr. James Porter

Dan Parod

Vanderburgh County Health Department

COVID-19 COMMUNITY AWARDS

AmeriQual Group and EVSC Partnership

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville

The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region

Chemo Buddies, Inc.

Community Mask Makers

Marco DeLucio and David Jones

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District

Field & Main Bank

Gibson County Chamber of Commerce

Hospital Chaplains and Clergy

Initiating Fabric Mask Sewing, Locally and Far Beyond

Local Lenders Providing PPP Loans

Need A Neighbor

SABIC

Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Chet Todd

UE Center for Innovation & Change: COVID Between the Coasts

COVID-19 OUTSTANDING INNOVATION AWARDS

At Home Classroom

EVSC Office of Technology

EVSC Outreach

EVSC Virtual Academy

Ivy Tech Community College Completion Academy

