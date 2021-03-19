Evansville Otters are Seeking Host Families for 2021 Season

Spring is almost here and baseball season is right around the corner! I personally am so excited to have baseball back in Evansville this year. Unfortunately in 2020 the Evansville Otters weren't able to have their regular season, but things are looking up for 2021. I'm counting down the days until the Evansville Otters home opener on June 1st!

Get our free mobile app

In the mean time the Evansville Otters are looking for host families to host the players during the season. The reason being many of the Frontier League players are playing on a team hours away from home. Host families give the players a little piece of home in their current city. Here's what the Otters website says about being a host family.

Host Family Responsibilities: Provide room and board for the player (s)

Be understanding of their schedule (Otters will play 103 games in 118 days, 52 of those games will take place in Evansville. The platers will arrive in mid-May and the season will come to an end in late September).

Encourage them to participate as a part of your family.

Support players in their drive to play minor league baseball. Player Responsibilities: Adhere to the rules set by the host family.

Participate as a member of the family, giving the respect/consideration he would give his own family.

Provide his own transportation to and from the ballpark.

Wash/dry his own laundry.



Host families and players will complete questionnaires before they are matched, to help make sure the Evansville Otters find a player that is a good fit for the host family. If you're interested in becoming a host family, you can call (812) 435-8686 or email Brittany Skinner at bskinner@evansvilleotters.com.