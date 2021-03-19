Holiday World Hosting Hiring Event in Owensboro This Weekend

After the COVID pandemic shortened their 2020 season, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari are getting ready to welcome guests back to the park for a full season in 2021 when they open their gates to the general public on May 15th. But before they do, they need to find people who are eager and willing to help guests make their trip to both parks a memorable one.

The park's Human Resource team will hold a hiring event to find those individuals at the Hampton Inn Waterfront Hotel in Owensboro this Saturday (March 20th, 2021) from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Interviews will be done on the spot with proper COVID-related guidelines in place (masks, social distancing, etc.), and are open to anyone as young as 14. This could be a great opportunity for a teenager in your house who's looking to earn their own money, or for you personally if you're looking to pick up a side gig for a little extra cash yourself.

Positions they're looking to fill range from grounds crew and guest services to lifeguards for Splashin' Safari, and everything in between.

The park's Media Relations Manager, Sabrina Jones, joined us this morning during the show to talk about the hiring event, as well as what the park has planned for its 75th anniversary season. You can hear our chat in its entirety below.

For more information on the different positions Holiday World has available, along with the perks that come with being an employee which including complimentary tickets, discounts, and more, visit the Jobs section of the Holiday World website.

