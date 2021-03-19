EVV Philharmonic to Perform First In-Person Show since November

For the first time since November, the Evansville Philharmonic will be presenting an in-person show. This weekend at the Victory Theatre the Philharmonic will perform "Fairytale Fantasia". You will hear music from Disney's iconic "Fantasia" as well as music from other Disney movies like "Coco". To give you more of an idea of what you will hear this weekend listen to my conversation with Philharmonic Conductor and Music Director, Roger Kalia.

Get our free mobile app