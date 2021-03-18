Logan’s Promise Offering ‘Safe Rides’ Every Weekend in March

So, you're planning on going out this weekend. Maybe you'll meet some friends for drinks. How are you getting home? Before you say 'I can drive after a few drinks', let me tell you about a safe way to get home.

Use the Lyft code SAFEMARCH2021 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid Every Friday and Saturday in March from 10:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties.

LOGAN'S PROMISE SAFE RIDES 01

According to the CDC, more than 10,000 people in the United States die each year in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. When 1 of those 10,000 is your family member, it can change your whole outlook on drinking and driving.

Every day in March, Logan's Promise will remember a different victim of drunk driving. It's a sobering reminder that friends and family have been lost because of someone's bad decision.

