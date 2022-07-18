Need a Midday Work Nap Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois? A Stand-Up ‘Nap Box’ is in the Works

Many times I have had the need to take a nap at work. Sometimes, it's been so bad that I have crawled underneath my desk, on a yoga mat, with a small throw pillow from home, and tried to get a little shut-eye to get me through the rest of the day.

Once, a co-worker was so startled when they walked by and saw me curled up under my desk that they immediately tried to wake me up to see if I was ok. They thought I had fallen or had a heart attack or something. The gesture was very thoughtful, but they woke me up which did me no good.

How many people need a midday nap at work?

The study, published in October of this year (2021), found that napping at work was more common than not, with more than 2 in 3 respondents saying they have napped at work before. Gen Z'ers were most likely to admit taking workplace naps at 80%, compared to 70% of Millenials.

Companies that accommodate taking naps at work

More and more companies and the managers and executives that run them, are trying to make, not only a better work/life balance but a better work environment as well. Many companies not only allow workplace napping but encourage it by providing spaces to do so.

One such company is Google, which has been deemed the wackiest place to work. Google not only provides free gourmet meals, a swimming pool, and putt-putt golf courses, but they also provide napping pods.

...the EnergyPod that Google uses is a sci-fiesque sleeping bubble that features a zero-gravity napping bed, sleep music, programmed lights, and relaxing vibrations all engineered to perfect the 20-minute power nap.

Like my company, your company probably doesn't provide any place at all to nap, no less an EnergyPod. But, a company in Japan has invented a stand-up Nap Box that you could put in the corner of your office.

The workplace stand-up Nap Box

Two Japanese companies plan to release vertical “nap boxes” to help with a healthier workplace. Yes, they are vertical, not horizontal, so you stand up and sleep.

The nap box user will sleep in the pod like a flamingo, standing upright. The initial design has been made to ensure that the head, knees, and rear are all comfortably supported so that the person will not fall over.

On the inside of the pod, there are shelf areas to help support your knees, head, and butt.

Take a look at the Nap Box. Much of the video is from a press conference or board meeting. But, you can see the design of the napping pod.

Just in the planning stages, there is no word on price or availability, yet.

