Summer calls for deliciously prepared fruits in all kinds of ways. We've got a minted fruit salad that is perfect for your table.

Each Monday we have a visitor from the community to share a delicious recipe. Merritt Bates-Thomas from the Green River District Health Department stopped by today to share.

HOW TO PREPARE

Minted Fruit Salad

1/2 medium cantaloupe

1/2 medium honeydew

1/2 pint blueberries

1/2 pint blackberries

3 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

1 Tbsp. orange zest

1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

Wash cantaloupe and honeydew well before preparing. Slice cantaloupe and honeydew to cube the pieces or slice in half to scoop out with a melon baller. Discard seeds. I prefer cubing with a recipe for contrast in shapes. Place in mixing bowl. Wash blueberries and blackberries and add to the mix. Chop mint leaves and add to the recipe. Wash an orange and grate orange peel over the recipe. Add fresh orange juice and mix well. Fresh mint sprigs can be used for garnish. This recipe is best prepared fresh. If you prep the cantaloupe and honeydew in advance, store them in separate containers and mix together just before serving.

Enjoy!

Here are several other recipes Merritt has brought to us over the years. These recipes are heart-healthy and made without a lot of salt or sugar. Click on each one below and it will take you to the recipe.

Get our free mobile app

DINNER NACHOS

BEEF STEW

BAKED ZITI

HERBED VEGGIE SKILLET

TUSCAN BEAN SOUP

SPRING MIX SALAD

TACO SOUP

SOUTHWESTERN QUINOA SALAD

TURKEY GUMBO

CHICKEN SALAD

STUFFED ACORN SQUASH

BREAKFAST BERRY SUNDAE