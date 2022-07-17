Motor Cycle Ride to Benefit Evansville Rescue Happening in August

Here's an excuse to bust out the bike and make a difference while riding!

It Takes a Village

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue works hard to help out the homeless animals in our community. They are both foster based and have two rescue locations, one in Evansville, and one in Spencer County. They have many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens who are all looking for their forever homes. It Takes a Village no only helps find homes for these animals, they also make sure they are fed and their medical needs are taken care of too. This means It Takes a Village can always use money to help them continue their mission "until all paws have a home." You can help It Takes a Village Out by breaking out your motorcycle and going for a ride!

Benefit Ride for It Takes a Village

Bud's Harley-Davidson on Evansville's east side is hosting a benefit ride to help out the homeless animals at It Takes a Village. The ride will take place August 13th, and is $20 for one rider or $30 for 2. Sign ups for the ride will start at 10:30 in the morning, and the ride will take about 2 hours. There will be food trucks and t shirts for sale in the parking lot starting at 12:30. So finish the ride in time for lunch!

Here's what Bud's had to say about the ride on their Facebook page:

