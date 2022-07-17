Illinois Train Left Abandoned At Former Set Of Popular Movie

At the former set of a popular movie, an Illinois train is abandoned.

There is a very popular movie that was both based in Illinois and partly filmed in the state too. It is "The Fugitive" starring Harrison Ford.

One of the most exciting action sequences in the movie involves a train crash.

Unfortunately, that scene was not actually filled in Illinois but they did use a train from here.

Trainwreck Scene From "The Fugitive" Movie Set Still Intact

Most of the time when production companies are filming scenes on location, it is in populated areas, so once they are done they have to clean up their mess. Well, apparently for "The Fugitive" trainwreck footage they were in the middle of nowhere, so they just left every in place.

Recently, a film crew found the former movie set, and here are some of the things they found.

Check out the whole video of the abandoned movie set...

Video: Abandoned Illinois Southern Train Wreck - 'The Fugitive' Movie Filming Location

