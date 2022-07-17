Illinois Train Left Abandoned At Former Set Of Popular Movie
At the former set of a popular movie, an Illinois train is abandoned.
Many Movies And TV Shows Filmed In Illinois
Through the years many TV shows and movies have been made in Illinois, especially in and around Chicago. It is an amazing setting for filming. Including...
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Chicago Fire, PD, And Med
Movie And TV Shows Based In Illinois
There have also been many TV shows and movies not necessarily filmed in Illinois but based on it. Including...
Blues Brothers 2000
According to Jim
Popular Movie Based And Filmed In Illinois
There is a very popular movie that was both based in Illinois and partly filmed in the state too. It is "The Fugitive" starring Harrison Ford.
One of the most exciting action sequences in the movie involves a train crash.
Unfortunately, that scene was not actually filled in Illinois but they did use a train from here.
Trainwreck Scene From "The Fugitive" Movie Set Still Intact
Most of the time when production companies are filming scenes on location, it is in populated areas, so once they are done they have to clean up their mess. Well, apparently for "The Fugitive" trainwreck footage they were in the middle of nowhere, so they just left every in place.
Recently, a film crew found the former movie set, and here are some of the things they found.
Check out the whole video of the abandoned movie set...
Video: Abandoned Illinois Southern Train Wreck - 'The Fugitive' Movie Filming Location