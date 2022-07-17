Ellis Park Celebrates 100 Years with Wiener Dog Races and More

Let the races begin! Wiener dog races, that is.

Annnnd... They're Off!

As Ellis Park rings in their 100th year, visitors can experience tons of fun events including the always popular wiener dog races. As a dachshund owner myself, I know how fast these dogs can run. Our sausage dog, Duke, spends his time outside running at what seems like the speed of light after any bird, squirrel, or even the deceiving falling leaf that enters his territory. As entertaining as it is to watch in my own backyard, I can only imagine the excitement of a whole group of Dukes racing on a historic track.

The qualifying races take place on July 16th with the final races happening on August 27th. A fan favorite, these race days are sure to be fun for the entire family.



Support Local Rescues

This year, the participating rescues include New Life from Mount Vernon, Henderson's own New Hope, PAAWS, Feline Fix, and the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Although just one of these rescues will benefit from the proceeds raised through betting and t-shirt sales, all of the rescues will have merchandise for sale that helps with the costs of taking care of our local furry friends.

Not only are the races incredibly cute and help out a great cause, but they also help bring awareness to how the community can support the animal rescues in our area. Day to day, staff and volunteers work hard to provide valuable services that benefit abused and homeless animals as well as tristate families who are struggling or have lost their pets. They provide services such as low-cost vaccine clinics, free food programs for low-income families, low-cost spay and neuter procedures, a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats, and the list goes on. Sponsors of the wiener dog races hope to show people what these rescues do daily and how the community can support them whether with monetary or item donations or even time spent volunteering.

Celebrating 100 Years

Can't make it to the wiener dog races but still want to participate in Ellis Park's 100th Year Celebration? There are plenty of fun-filled events happening through August 28th to help commemorate this huge milestone.



Built in 1922, the racing establishment has a rich history here in the tristate. Surviving five ownership changes, natural disasters, and even barn fires, Ellis Park takes pride in continuing to offer visitors fun experiences while

Visitors can attend races every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28th. The biggest stakes race days happen on August 7th and 14th. Every Friday, enjoy watching the horses' morning workouts for "Sunside Trackside." You can also enjoy $1 hotdogs and popcorn with a $2 beer every Sunday for "Runhappy Dollar Days." The park will also host a college day on July 31st.

To purchase tickets and see a full calendar of the events at Ellis Park, check out their website.

More Promotional Dates at Ellis Park

RACE DATES

July 8 - August 28

Every Friday

Sunrise Trackside

Watch morning works

Breakfast for sale

6am-9am

Every Sunday

Runhappy Dollar Day

$1 Hotdog

$1 Popcorn

$2 Beer

Weiner Dog Races -

July 16 - Heat 1

August 27 - Finals

Family Day

July 9

Free jockey Autograph signing at 11am

Face painting as 12pm

Mascot races at 1pm

First 50 kids get free t-shirts courtesy of Field & Main Bank

Heroes Weekend

July 23 & 24

College Day

July 31

Biggest Stakes Race Days

August 7 & August 14