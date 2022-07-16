This Midwestern Home is Full of Too Much Joy [PHOTOS]

I like joy. I like emojis. I use a lot of the positive, happy ones in fact. My friends have accused me, a 40-year-old man, of texting like a 13-year-old girl. And, I won't deny it. I can even tell you that emojis became popular in the 1990s, but can be traced back to the 60s.

Despite professing an enjoyment for little yellow faces, I will say, even I have my limits and today I found a home that belonged to someone who's exceeded my emoji threshold.

Today I will share with you a Midwestern home that has (maybe had as it's been sold) so many emojis, it's actually terrifying. VERY terrifying. The one-time homeowners also had an obsession with Elvis Presley, as you'll also see. In fact, between the emojis and the Elvis... tribute, it's a shock this home hasn't been featured on a Dateline episode.

Before we jump inside the house, and we have to because the outside disguises what's inside, here are some fast facts on this Midwestern emoji paradise:

The house is in Brainard, Minnesota (ya sure you betcha country - also, where the movie "Fargo" was largely filmed)

The home was for sale in 2021 and sold at some point that year. Hence, it's not current;y on the market

3 bed, 1.5 bath

1,922 sqft

Built back in 1951, well before emojis were popular

So while our little smiley friends are fun, in moderation, on a phone or computer screen, do you really want a whole room full of them? How about most of a HOUSE full?

If so, enjoy! If not, hold on tight cuz it's about to get bizarre...

This Midwestern Home is Full of Too Much Joy Yeah, the homeowners definitely loved their emojis.