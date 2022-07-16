The National Corvette Museum, located in Bowling Green, Kentucky has announced a $2.4 million improvement plan for the facility's Motorsports Park more than eighteen months after it was damaged by a tornado.

Home of America's Sports Car

Bowling Green, Kentucky is home to America's sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette. Every Corvette manufactured since 1981 has rolled out of the General Motors assembly plant in Bowling Green and the city has been home to the National Corvette Museum since 1994.

The National Corvette Museum located in Bowling Green, KY is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit foundation, and the sole owner of the NCM Motorsports Park. As the largest car museum in the world dedicated to a single model, the NCM is committed to preserving the Corvette’s past, present and future. Learn more about the National Corvette Museum at www.corvettemuseum.org

Motorsports: More Than a Museum

In addition to the museum, Bowling Green is home to the NCM's Motorsports Park, located on 185 acres of land across I-65 from the museum and the manufacturing plant. The Motorsports Park offers a number of experiences including C8 Corvette track driving, high-speed go-karting, and more. The park has been open since 2014.

December 2021 Tornadoes

In December 2021 a number of tornadoes ripped through parts of Western Kentucky. One of those was an EF-3 tornado that touched down in Bowling Green. The tornado caused a great deal of damage, including damage to the National Corvette Museum's Motorsports Park.

Making the Best of a Bad Situation

Rather than simply restoring the National Corvette Museum's Motorsports Park to the condition it was in prior to the December 2021 tornado, the decision was made to make "significant improvements" to the facility.

The National Corvette Museum and its board of directors decided to leverage the unfortunate circumstances of the tornado to create opportunity. Instead of simply restoring the Motorsports Park to pre-tornado conditions, the National Corvette Museum is planning significant improvements to the park’s facilities.

What's Coming

The improvements are expected to be completed by early 2024 and will include both indoor and outdoor event spaces, as well as the addition of bar and restaurant facilities to be located in the track observation areas. Upgrades are also planned for the garage facilities. The park will remain open during the improvement process. Learn more about the National Corvette Museum's Motorsports Park here.

[Source: National Corvette Museum]