You Can Stay Overnight at Infamously Haunted Kentucky Bar

There's a bar in Kentucky that is said to be so haunted there's even a "portal to Hell" in the basement.

Infamously Haunted Bar

Located in Wilder, Kentucky sits an unassuming bar called Bobby Mackey's Music World. From the outside, it looks like a regular bar, but its history and the stories that come from Bobby Mackey's are anything but! It's been featured on the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures, as well as Portals to Hell (which is hosted by rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack).

An Eerie Past

The area where Bobby Mackey's Music World now sits has an eerie past and is also said to be home to a portal to hell. According to the Travel Channel, the same site was home to a large slaughterhouse in 1850. They build a large well to hold the animal blood, guts, and waste from the slaughterhouse. Researches believe it may have closed around the 1890s, and there are rumors of Satanic cult activity that took place around the well after the slaughterhouse closed. It's said that around this area is where you can find a portal to Hell. That's going to be a big "no thank you" from me!

Now Bobby Mackey's Music World is a popular honky tonk bar that draws in crowds from all over. The venue is said to be haunted, and there have been many stories of paranormal experiences inside the walls of the nightclub.

Want to Stay Overnight and Investigate?

You now have the opportunity to stay overnight and investigate the infamously haunted Kentucky bar. If ghost hunting is your thing, this is definitely a cool opportunity. Ghost Hunts USA is notorious for putting on ghost hunts at some of the most infamously haunted locations across the U.S. Now they're set to host overnight investigations of Bobby Mackey's and you can accompany them.

They have two overnight investigations coming up, one in September and one in October. Here's what is included in your ghost hunting experience:

Exclusive Overnight Access to the most haunted areas. Group Séances. Ghost Hunting Vigils. Structured Vigils. Ghost Hunt with experienced Ghost Hunting Team. Use of our equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Meters. Private time to explore this location and to undertake your very own private vigils. Unlimited refreshments available throughout the night including: Coffee, Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Bottled Water. Selection of snacks.