We've got a cup of caffeine knowledge about a town in Kentucky that has eight of the best locally-owned coffee shops in the Bluegrass State.

COFFEE IS LIFE!

I know some people aren't coffee drinkers. Take, for instance, my co-host Chad he hates the taste of coffee but loves a good hot chocolate. Growing up I didn't like coffee but I always loved a sip of my mom's coffee because it made me feel like I was cool. Momma would always tell me that coffee was an acquired taste and one day I would understand. Well, she was right. I have grown to love coffee. I don't drink a ton of it but I love about half a cup in the morning at work and on Sunday mornings I drink a cup before church.

HOW DO YOU TAKE YOUR COFFEE?

Nowadays, you can get your coffee made in a million different ways. For years I was just a plain jane hot coffee drinker. Actually, I liked a little coffee in my cream and sugar LOL. I love my coffee now with one Splenda and a coconut or almond milk creamer. If it's the weekend I will splurge and get a Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream Foam. It is DELICIOUS Y'all! When I am really treating myself I'll head down to The Creme Coffee house here in Owensboro and get a Zebra Chiller. This is made with one or two shots of espresso and white and dark chocolate syrups I add almond milk and then it is put in the blender with ice. They add non-dairy whip cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup and you have a little piece of heaven right here on earth...YUMMO!

10 MUST-VISIT LOCALLY OWNED COFFEE SHOPS IN OWENSBORO

The Spot Coffee & Refinery- They are a local coffee house and gift shop. Their beans are organic, fair trade, and freshly roasted. A great place to find local art and a variety of handmade wares.

This place just opened a second location inside Meijer on Hwy 54 and they make the yummiest drinks to order and have lots of specialty drinks too and a coffee truck.

Located at 217 Williamsburg Square, Owensboro, Ky 42303.

The Creme Coffee House-The drinks and yummy goodies are what bring you in and the unique and fun atmosphere keeps you coming back. It's located in downtown Owensboro and they have some of the most delicious drinks ever even if you don't like coffee.

Located at 109 E. Second Street Owensboro, Ky 42303.

Gramps Coffee & Donuts-Gramps strolled onto the coffee scene a year ago in July and is taking Owensboro by storm. Not only do they sell amazing coffee they serve up the most unique and delish donuts ever. Try the Berry Good one it is topped with a strawberry icing that has been passed down for years from the owner's grandmother. I don't even know her and I want her to be my grandma too.

Located at 333 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Ky 42301.

The Coffee Shoppe is locally owned by Timothy Poiles. He has a heart for our community and 10% of his proceeds each month go to a non-profit charity. He also has Bubble Tea, and teas and can make your coffee hot, frozen, or iced.

Located at 4921 Goetz Dr # 3, Owensboro, KY 42301.

The Coffee Shoppe The Coffee Shoppe loading...

Red Swing Coffee- this place is the newest coffee shop in Owensboro located downtown just half a block south of the beautiful riverfront. They not only serve coffee but they also plate up these awesome bubble waffles and everyone just raves about how good they are.

Located at 112 Allen Street, Owensboro, Ky 42303.

Red Swing Coffee Red Swing Coffee loading...

The Overflow Cafe- if you love cars, cakes, and coffee this is your place. They are located inside Don Moore on Hwy 54 in Owensboro.

Their mission is to give back. Since they opened in 2011, they have given over $100,000 to local non-profits in our community specifically the homeless community.

The reason it is named Overflow is simply that the Moore family wanted others to know just how very blessed their family has been.

They serve up HANDMADE mocha, lattes, and cappuccinos. Or choose from custom-made deserts or one of their HOMEMADE chicken salads or pimento cheese sandwiches! They also have snacks, juice, smoothies, and hot dogs for the kiddos.

OVERFLOW CAFE FB OVERFLOW CAFE FB loading...

Niko's Bakery & Cafe- If you're looking for a quick drop in coffee shop that has lots of surprise goodies with all the hometown feels this place is it. The coffee is top notch but the homemade baked goods are the best around. You can get anything from a fresh baked cookies to macaroons (try the cookies and cream). They also have breakfast and lunch. This place has it all.

NIKO'S BAKERY & CAFE NIKO'S BAKERY & CAFE loading...

You must get a cruffin if you go. Imagine a glazed donut and a croissant having a baby and this is what you get...IT'S GENIUS!

NIKO'S BAKERY & CAFE NIKO'S BAKERY & CAFE loading...

The Cottage- such a unique stop. This place has all the feels of grandma's house. It is located inside an old farmhouse off Hwy 56 in Daviess County, Kentucky.

THE COTTAGE FB THE COTTAGE FB loading...

They have a variety of coffee drinks and teas. They are most known for their egg carton mini muffins and the most delicious cookies ever. You can sit in to eat or take your foo to the front porch and enjoy a nice day.