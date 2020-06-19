Full disclosure... I love the Facebook group Weird Secondhand Finds that Just Need to Be Shared. There are some really crazy oddities out there. Recently, I saw a post that kind of gave me the heebie jeebies!

Rebecca Lister from Alpena, Michigan, posted a photo of an old brass box that was locked. The caption read, "My mother in law gave this to me its locked and has something inside. Its brass I can not find any info on it . It was her mother in laws."

So the box could have been used by the original mother-in-law anywhere from the early 1900s to the Nineties. And it has been locked all that time. Hmmm could it be Pandora's Box? Pandora is Greek legend is about the first woman on earth who was intended to be punishment to all mankind. She is given a box (or a jar) but told never to open it. But curiosity got the best of her and when she opened it, all the evils, illnesses, and hardships of the world the gods had hidden away in the box came rushing out. She managed to close it, sealing in hope. The story was a warning to all people to not disobey the gods. There's also the legend of the Dybbukk box which is a wine box inhabited by an evil spirit. NOPE NOPE NOPE.

Myths - yes. But what COULD be in this treasure chest? Let's go through the possibilities, shall we:

Diamonds

Fingers

Magic Spells

Eyeballs

Money

Gold Doubloons

Memorabilia

Pieces to a Board Game

Baseball Cards

Cookies

Tiny Toys

Hairpins

I could go on and on. So would YOU open the box or leave the evil inside? Here's what others said.

Elizabeth Catherine The Dutchman’s treasureeee

Rachel Gilbert-Compton The way this year is going, please dont open it!!! LOL

Dilly Hall Nothing ventured nothing gained. See a locksmith.

Mikey Glixman If you open it, you'll know, bit youll lose the sense of wonder

Louise Evans I reckon you could pick that lock with a pin, it looks like one of those rubbish ones you used to get on teen diaries. Put in a hairpin and push against anything springy. Don't force it, on case I'm a complete idiot.

Molly Malik From your MIL? Definitely a trap. Don't open. 😂😂😂

Brandee Bahr This really isn’t the year to be opening strange, locked boxes. I kindly ask that you store that away.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/WeirdSecondhandFinds/permalink/1690664804451059/

My guess is that it was a young girl's treasure chest. She locked away things that were important to her but to no one else. Rebecca told me that she's going to the locksmith tomorrow. Hopefully, she'll share with us what's inside!