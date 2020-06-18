Teachers can Earn a Free Gift by Making a Supply Wish List

This past weekend my family celebrated my youngest brother’s high school graduation. Let’s just say we all had a really good time. Anyway, during the party, I was able to see some of the teachers I had growing up. It brought back a lot of good memories and reminded me just how important our teachers are. So, anytime that I see companies doing special promotions for teachers I think that it needs to be shared.

One website is offering a really cool deal for teachers, school secretaries, principals, and parent volunteers. If you go to TeacherList.com and create or add to an already existing “school supplies list” with Paper Mate pens or pencils you will get a “Back-to-School” gift. The gift is a Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens 6-Pack, an EXPO Dry Erase Markers 4-Pack, and a Sharpie Permanent Markers 3-Pack. The best part is that, yes, it is free. Once you have the list made for your gift the supplies will be sent to your school’s address.

Luckily, making the account/list looks really easy and won’t take much time at all. I also did some digging and found that you can look to see what teachers are asking for supply wise on the same site. All you need to do is put in your zip code and choose the school that is relevant to you.

It’s not 100 percent certain how the next school year is going to look. So, any way to make things a bit easier on not only teachers but parents as well is a great thing. Plus, it’s always nice to get a few free items here and there. I’m sure there will be many more promotions like this that will happen the closer and closer we get to a new school year. Which is never a bad thing!