Volkfest 2020 has been Canceled

The summer of 2020 has undoubtedly been one to remember. Unfortunately, not in a positive way. From public pools not being opened to many of our favorite events being canceled, this summer has just been flat out different. So, you may or may not be too surprised that yet another favorite local festival has been canceled due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

In a Facebook post last night the Evansville Germania Maennerchor announced that they would be canceling the Volkfest 2020.

"After much consideration, there are too many unknowns and issues to have the event this year. Proper social distancing, in particular, would be nearly impossible with such a large group. The safety and health of our members, volunteers and our guests is our No. 1 priority."

Another event I’ve heard a lot about since moving to the Tri-State that I won’t get to experience this year. Anyway, the event is usually held in August and has been a popular summer festival for 59 years. It is a three-day festival that celebrates German heritage with food, drinks, music, and a weenie toss. I was also informed that Ash has won said weenie toss and she’s even offered to let me hold the trophy. Lucky me.

Evansville Germania Maennerchor did say they are planning on hosting the event next August from the 5th through the 7th. So, I guess I will just have to wait until next year to a) see what Volkfest is all about and b) win the weenie toss trophy for myself.