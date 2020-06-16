New Splash Pad Coming to Lou Dennis Park in Newburgh

Newburgh's Lou Dennis Park has seen its share of upgrades and alterations over it's 49 year history, but none have been the undertaking that will take place at some point in the future.

The Town of Newburgh posted on their Facebook page Tuesday evening they have awarded a contract to Danco Construction for park's largest renovation "since the land was acquired in 1971."

Back in 2018, the town council made the difficult decision to shut down the park's Community Pool, citing the high cost of needed repairs to the aging facility and annual operating costs compared to the steady decline in revenue the pool brought in. Part of that announcement included the mention of "a vision" the council had for the park that included the addition of a splash pad. Two years later, that "vision" appears is becoming a reality.

While the splash pad appears to be the centerpiece of what the council is calling "Phase 1" of the renovation project, it will also include the following:

Demolition of the concrete pool shell and basketball courts

Renovation of the pool house into a rentable event space and public restrooms

Building of a new playground area

Increased parking and construction of a new basketball court near the tennis courts.

A groundbreaking ceremony is in the works, however a date has not yet been set.

[Source: Town of Newburgh on Facebook]