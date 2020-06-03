Easterseals Monthly Dine Out Fundraiser Set for June 10th

Now that restaurants in Indiana are able to reopen their dining rooms at limited capacity, we can start working towards getting back to some sense of normalcy by actually going into our favorite restaurants, sitting down, and enjoying a meal. It also means the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center will be resuming their monthly dine out fundraisers, with the first one since March coming up next week.

Both the east and west side locations of Freddy's Steakburgers will donate 15% of your bill on Wednesday, June 10th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. All you need to do is mention Dine Out for Easterseals, or show them a copy the give back flyer when dining in or carrying out to make it happen.

Normally, there would be two restaurants participating in the give back, and that will be the case again this month, however they won't happen on the same day like normal. A second give back will take place on June 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m at Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh. As with Freddy's, all you need to do is present the special give back coupon when dining and they'll donate 10% of your bill to Easterseals. The coupon can also be applied to carryout orders. Just be sure to show either a printed copy of the coupon, or pull it up on your phone when you pick it up.