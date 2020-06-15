A&E Follows Paramount Network Lead and Cancels “Live PD”

Two days in a row cable networks have decided to cancel similar TV shows. On Tuesday, Paramount Network announced that it would not be renewing the show “COPS” for its 33rd season. Then late yesterday A&E announced it would be canceling “Live PD”. These decisions come off of the heels of numerous protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“Live PD” had been pulled from A&E last weekend with there being a plan to bring the show back to air when the time was right. Due to the current social climate, however, the channel has no future plans for the show.

said a statement released by A&E.

“Live PD” first aired in 2016 and seemed to have quite the following. I’ll admit I enjoyed the show myself. I think it did a good job of portraying what it’s like to be a police officer. I also think that it did ensure some accountability to police forces across the country.

That being said, I do see why the cable channel decided to take the show off the air. With the way things have played out the past couple of weeks, having shows like “COPS and “Live PD” still air may rub people the wrong way. Maybe, as time goes on, shows like this will return to tell those stories for all members of the community.